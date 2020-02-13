I.D.E.S. Says Forms Ready for 2019 Unemployment Recipients

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that 1099G tax forms are now available to include when filing taxes for those who received unemployment insurance benefits for the 2019 calendar year.

According to IDES officials, more than 115,000 individuals opted to receive paper versions of the 1099G form, while over 220,000 individuals opted to receive the form electronically. Electronic forms were made available by IDES on January 10th, while paper forms were mailed to recipients on January 30th.

Department of Revenue Officials say that IDES paid $1.73 billion in unemployment insurance benefits to 338,462 individuals in 2019. That number is lower than the 2018 calendar year, when more than 345,000 people filed for and received unemployment insurance benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is the mechanism by which unemployment insurance benefits are paid to workers who lost employment through no fault of their own.

Employer contributions flow into the trust fund and are distributed to displaced workers through IDES as claims are processed. Employer contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund are projected to generate $1.5 billion for the 2020 calendar year.

For questions or concerns regarding the 1099G tax form, contact the IDES Claimant Services Center at 800.244.5631 or visit IDES.Illinois.gov