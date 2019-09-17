I.D.O.R. Announces Tax Amnesty Program

Starting in October, taxpayers in the state may be eligible for a new tax amnesty program.

The Illinois Department of Revenue announced today that taxpayers who have incurred tax liabilities between July 1, 2011 and June 30, of 2018 will be eligible for the one time tax amnesty program.

Illinois Department of Revenue spokesperson Sam Salustro says those with outstanding debt should consider taking advantage of the program.

“Beginning October 1st any taxpayer with an unpaid tax liability will have the opportunity to come into the Department of Revenue, pay whatever they owe in full, and they will have fees and associated interest charges wiped out.”

Outstanding tax bills must be paid in full by November 15th of this year for the penalties and fees to be waved.

The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget estimates the tax amnesty program will recover $175 million in outstanding tax liabilities.

IDOR is in the process of mailing notices to certain eligible taxpayers listing their liabilities and giving instructions on how to pay.

Phone calls should be directed to the number listed on the taxpayer’s notice. Taxpayers, including those who do not receive a notice from IDOR, seeking additional information should visit IDOR’s Tax Amnesty web page located at tax.illinois.gov.