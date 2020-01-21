I.S.P. Arrest Two for Possession of Cannabis in Pike County

The Illinois State Police arrested two people Sunday evening in Pike County for possession of cannabis.

At 4:53 pm, an Illinois State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Van on Interstate 72 near milepost 40 for a traffic violation. State Police Officials say that the Trooper could smell the strong odor of raw cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 43 pounds of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were found hidden in various compartments inside the vehicle.

The male driver of the vehicle, 50 year old Dana L. Feldman from Chico, California, and female passenger, 43 year old Erica N. Friday from Onley, Maryland, were arrested on charges of cannabis trafficking, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, conspiring to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis drug paraphernalia.

Both Feldman and Friday are being held at the Pike County Jail, pending the posting of bond. The Illinois State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the West Central IL Task Force