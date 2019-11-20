I.S.P. to Strictly Enforce Speeding, DUI, Seatbelt, and Distracted Driving Over Thanksgiving

The Illinois State Police will be out in force over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year, as millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate with loved ones.

In a press release this morning, Illinois State Police (ISP) Captain Brian Anderson says that the ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities.

ISP Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce what are referred to as the Fatal Four violations; which are Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving and Seat Belts.

Anderson says that the ISP will be doing thier part to help keep everyone safe by removing intoxicated drivers from roadways, and is requesting the public remember, that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Troopers will also be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted.

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, and other law enforcement agencies,to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket.

The Click It or Ticket campaign officially starts on November 22 and will end on December 2.

Anderson says the campaign is intended to reduce motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be also be conducted throughout the state through the holiday period.