IASB Votes Again to Reject Arming Teachers

The Illinois Association of School Boards have voted against a measure in arming teachers and school employees in the state. IASB rejected the measure during their annual convention on Saturday. It’s the second consecutive year the group has rejected such a proposal. A resolution would be used to support any legislation on the issue if it’s filed. Discussion on arming teachers has followed multiple school shootings nationwide. Much of the support for arming school employees comes from rural districts that cannot afford to hire school resource officers in conjunction with local police departments, while urban districts say its a massive safety risk that actually encourages school shootings and accidents to occur. IASB represents over 850 school districts in the state.

