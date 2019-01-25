IC agribusiness student wins first ever IPSA Tom Burrus Memorial Scholarship

An Illinois College sophomore in the agribusiness program was one of less than ten to be awarded a scholarship for agriculture-related college studies.

Katelyn Tabit is a sophomore currently majoring in agribusiness management. Tabit is one of 8 students to win a scholarship from the Independent Professional Seed Association.

The specific $2,000 scholarship awarded to Tabit was also a very special privilege, as the scholarship rewarded to her is named in memorium of Illinois College graduate Tom Burrus.

Tabit expalins how the scholarship was brought to her attention by an IC professor.

“Last semester, my professor Dr. Michael Woods asked me to apply for this scholarship because not a lot of people know about it. So I was like, ‘Okay’, and applied for it. I was lucky enough to be one to receive a scholarship. And there were 350 students that applied this year, so the privilege to win one of the IPSA scholarships is that much more exciting.”



Tabit offers thoughts on winning the inaugural IPSA Tom Burrus Memorial Scholarship.

“When I heard that I had received a scholarship, from the IPSA, I was very honored. But when I found out that it is actually in the honor of Tom Burrus, I was ecstatic. I had no words. To get a scholarship named for one of my mentors and someone who has just helped me so much to be where I am today, I don’t ever see how I could give enough back to him and his family for what they have done for me. To be the first one to receive the scholarship is awesome. I am sure Tom would be ecstatic to know that this scholarship was in his honor. I just hope that I am making him proud with everything I am doing in agriculture.”



Tabit describes her feelings on Illinois College finally having an agribusiness program.

“I have felt that Illinois College has needed this program for a very long time. We have tons of farm ground around here, and learning those proper business structures and models are going to help a lot of students. A lot of kids are returning to the farm even after a college education, because they are going to need those practices someday in order to help their dad or grandpa continue to run the family farm. To be considered one of the first that will graduate from the program is an honor.”



Tabit first met the Burrus family as a teenager while detasseling corn for them over the summer. She now works at the local USDA Rural Development office in Jacksonville.

