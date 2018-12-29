IC and St. John’s streamline nursing program to four years

A new partnership between a pair of educational institutions in West Central Illinois looks to expand on one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries.

According to an article in the State Journal Register, Illinois College and the St. Johns School of Nursing are coming together to provide a joint degree nursing program for incoming freshmen. The new, streamlined educational partnership reduces the amount of time it will take students to complete their degree from five years to four, with the first two years being spent on the campus of IC in Jacksonville, and the final two years at St. Johns in Springfield.

Director of Illinois College’s nursing program Pam Brown tells the State Journal Register that the new partnership comes at an ideal time, citing an aging American population and a trend of keeping people of hospitals as much as possible.

IC also has a program for registered nurses with an associate’s degree or nursing diploma who want to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

According to the Journal Register, St. John’s School of Nursing has 120 students registered in its degree programs for the spring 2019 semester. Programs include a regular and accelerated bachelor’s degree program, RN to BSN, and master’s level family nurse practitioner and nursing administration and leadership degrees. Paul said they actively recruit current students for the 3,470 nursing jobs in the HSHS St. John’s system in Illinois and Wisconsin, and uses social media and regional high school and college campus visits to recruit as well.

As for Jacksonville’s other four-year institution of higher education, the State Journal Register reports that the MacMurray College nursing program currently includes 115 students and offers a four-year BSN degree as well as an online RN to BSN program that has been steadily growing, according to director of nursing Angela Pierson.