IC Announces Additional Funds For Mac Transfers

Illinois College has announced additional funding for MacMurray College students wishing to transfer. The new pledge from IC plans to match students’ expected 2020-2021 charges at MacMurray. The amount of additional financial aid will differ for every student, but for some, it could be up to an additional $4,000. All MacMurray students in good academic and social standing will be accepted to Illinois College.

Dean of Admission Evan Wilson said in a press release Monday evening that IC’s pledge means MacMurray students can anticipate their billed out-of-pocket expense to attend Illinois College to generally be the same as what they planned to pay to attend MacMurray for the upcoming academic year. Wilson also said he wants as many students who want to stay in Jacksonville to come to IC. He says he doesn’t want finances being an obstacle in their decisions if they plan to transfer.

Scholarship and grant money is renewable annually and students’ federal financial aid will be based on filing their FAFSA each year. Illinois College officials have been in close contact with MacMurray administration since the March 27th announcement of Mac’s permanent closure. Students interested in transferring from MacMurray to Illinois College can visit www.ic.edu/MacMurray for more information.