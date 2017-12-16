IC hosts Jacksonville Symphony Christmas Concert this afternoon

With Christmas right around the corner, what better way to get into the holiday spirit that by hearing Christmas music performed at high-level local musicians?

That’s why the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, along with the Jacksonville High School Choir, are putting on their annual Christmas concert this afternoon at Rammelkamp Chapel.

Joining WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday to discuss the event was Abby Musgrove and Terri Benz. Musgrove serves as the Director of Choral Activities at Illinois College, and Benz as the Director of Music at Centenary United Methodist Church.

Musgrove emphasizes the lively nature people can expect to find at this afternoon’s concert.

“I think that that’s one of the things we want people to know about the symphony is that it’s not all stuffy, it’s really an exciting thing for lots of different kinds of people. When you think of the term classical music, a lot of people have a certain idea about what that is, but that term encompasses so many different styles. And particularly at Christmas time, there’s a lot of recognizable things and things that people will come and hear that they’ll find something to enjoy,” says Musgrove.

Musgrove provides some past examples of how the concert has moved audience members with its energy and music.

“People come to these concerts maybe for the first time and I have people come up to me and say, ‘I felt something and I don’t even know how to explain it,’ or I’ve had people say, ‘I got as excited at this as I did at a rock concert.’ It’s kind of that same sort of feeling but multiplied by ten. So that’s why we’re really encouraging people, even if this is not your kind of thing, you will be surprised, and we are so blessed to have an orchestra in our town that is this strong,” Musgrove says.

Several years ago, the concert was moved up to 3 p.m. rather than its traditional start time later in the evening. Kids and students all the way through college are admitted to the show for free. Adult admission is $15 apiece. This afternoon’s concert takes place at the Rammelkamp Chapel on the campus of Illinois College and is open to the public.