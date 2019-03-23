IC set to offer fully-online degree programs

Illinois College will launch its first fully online degree programs in May with initial offerings in nursing, agribusiness and business administration.

A press release from Illinois College Friday says enrollment is now open for students in these new programs which offer accelerated curriculum with flexibility for students to complete degrees at their own pace.

According to the press release, while IC’s enrollment is currently at a 10-year high, the expansion into online degrees will allow the College to continue its growth on campus while also broadening options to serve the needs of a diverse student body.

Furthermore, Illinois College’s new accredited programs are designed to meet the needs of online learners, many of whom are already employed and looking to increase their potential for advancement in their current field or to pursue a new career path.

Programs like the agribusiness and business administration leverage traditional and growing areas of strength at Illinois College.

IC’s new online RN to BSN program is supported by a grant from the Passavant Area Hospital Foundation.

IC Online plans to launch an additional 13 degree and certificate programs over the next six years.

Possible future programs include accounting, human resource management, education and health studies.

For more information about Illinois College Online, visit online.ic.edu.