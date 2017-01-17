IC to host inaugural True Blue Institute

A local college is offering area high school students the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills at the end of the month.

In hopes of preparing young men and women for future leadership roles, Illinois College is sponsoring an inaugural event True Blue Institute (TBI): Building High School Leaders.

The program is designed to help high school students throughout West Central Illinois by providing professional development to maximize their potential leadership skills.

Instructing this year’s True Blue Institute is Sherry Winn, a two-time Olympian, national championship winning coach and author. Through her 34 years of experience as an instructor and coach, Winn will help students develop principles, philosophies and lessons necessary for success throughout their college careers and beyond.

To register or find out more about the True Blue Institute, visit www.ic.edu/TBI. Registration fees are $20 per student and the final date to register is Friday, January 27 at noon.

The True Blue Institute will take place Sunday, January 29 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center.