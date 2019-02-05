IC Wind Ensemble performance to be celebrated at national convention

A performance by the Illinois College Wind Ensemble has been selected to present at the 2019 National Convention of the College Band Directors National Association in Tempe, Arizona, being held from February 20-23.

According to a press release from IC Public Relations Manager Amy Jones, Illinois College was among the top 14 ensembles chosen from a total of 64 colleges and universities across the country who submitted entries for the Small Band Program Showcase as part of the upcoming biennial conference.

Dr. Christian Secrist, assistant professor of music, serves as the ensemble’s conductor. He will attend the conference to present the performance “Excerpts from The Rite of Spring” – originally composed by Igor Stravinsky with specific arrangement by Robert Buckley – which was recorded live in Rammelkamp Chapel during the IC Wind Ensemble concert in fall 2017.

While the College Band Directors National Association often invites larger colleges to perform live at the convention, smaller colleges have been historically underrepresented on this national stage. The Small Program Showcase concept was pioneered at the 2016 conference in Kansas City to highlight schools which may not have resources to send large groups of students to every national conference.

A three-member blind jury of distinguished conductors ranked each submission based on its musical achievement. The identities of the jurors were kept confidential, as were the identities of each of the bands and conductors being evaluated.

Illinois College was the smallest school chosen this year. The University of Alabama Huntsville, University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, California State University Bakersfield and Duke University are among those who will also present in the Small Program Showcase. IC Wind Ensemble members McKenzie Suter, Charlotte Crofton, and Chloe Britenstine were also selected to attend and take part in the convention through the CBDNA Intercollegiate Honors Band, which will be performing at the conference.