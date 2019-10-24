IC’s First Annual Volley-ween Set For Friday at 6PM

Bump, Set, Boo! Illinois College wants all the superheroes, witches, ghosts, goblins, and parents to join the volleyball team for a spook-tacular volleyball game Friday night. IC Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Kristy Duncan says that at 6PM the concourse at the Bruner Center will be filled with pre-game arts & crafts activities, Halloween-themed games, and trick-or-treating activities. Residents and children are encouraged to arrive in costume. Free snacks and beverages will be provided.

Then, it’s some highly competitive volleyball at 7PM. Division III conference rival Grinnell College will be battling with Illinois College for the top of the Midwest Conference. Coach Duncan said that it kicks off a crucial weekend of conference play with Grinnell tomorrow night and Cornell College visiting Saturday.

Duncan says the best part about the weekend is it’s family-oriented fun at no cost to the community. They hope to make it an annual event through the Blue Crew student cheering section as well as the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. They want to gauge the community’s involvement in attendance. Many of the student-athletes will be at the various stations on the concourse interacting with all the children who come through to enjoy the activities.

For more information about the event, contact Katie Carls, director of business development and campus events at katie.carls@ic.edu.