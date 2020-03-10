Identities of Suspects Involved In Macoupin Chase Released

Hinshaw (left) and Sills (right) were apprehended shortly after the crash in Pawnee on Sunday.

The identity of two men involved in a 3 county chase was released yesterday. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department released the identity of 32 year old Christopher L Sills and 40 year old Ricky D Hinshaw both of Bluffton, Indiana as being involved in the theft of a truck with a trailer from Sloan implement in Carlinville on Sunday.

The theft resulted in a pursuit with Carlinville Police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputies, and District 20 State Police, ending in a head-on crash in Pawnee Sunday morning sending one Macoupin deputy to the hospital.

The chase reached up to 70 miles per hour on rural roads throughout Macoupin, Montgomery, and southern Sangamon County.

Sills has been charged with burglary and 2 counts of theft. Hinshaw, the alleged driver, has been charged with burglary, theft, disarming a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding of police. Both subjects are being lodged at the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville.