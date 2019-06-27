Identity of Man Found Dead in Community Park Released

Details are few but authorities have released the name of a man found in Community Park Wednesday. At approximately 9AM this Wednesday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call to Community Park’s bandstand with the report of a male subject being found unresponsive. Authorities and EMS blocked off entrances and exits to the park. The body of Ronnie Shade, formerly of Jacksonville and age unknown was found. No foul play is suspected by police.

