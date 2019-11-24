IDES – Illinois Continues To See Sustained Job Growth

October unemployment numbers for Morgan County remained steady last month. Morgan County remained at 3.7% unemployment for the month, just a tenth of a percentage point higher than the national average and two-tenths below the state average. Morgan County falls mostly in line with local percentages, as well. Scott County came in the highest in the area at 3.9% and Brown County with the lowest at 2.4%.

Statewide unemployment in October stood at 3.6%, down from 4.1% in October 2018. For October, the unemployment rate decreased over the year in October in all 14 of Illinois’ metropolitan areas while the number of nonfarm jobs increased in 11, decreased in two and was unchanged in one. Illinois metro areas added a record number of jobs last month, mostly in central and southern Illinois. The sustained job growth for the state has happened since the month of July.