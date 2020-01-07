IDES Migrates to State Tax Lien Registry to Streamline Search Process for Businesses

Businesses looking for tax liens and releases filed by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) can now search and use the State Tax Lien Registry.

Prior to this migration, businesses looking for tax liens filed by IDES were required to search separate records in individual counties throughout the state, which proved to be costly to taxpayers and time consuming for those conducting searches and gathering information.

The online registry, operated by and shared with the Illinois Department of Revenue, provides a central, searchable database to locate all active liens and releases filed by IDES. Agency Officials say that the migration will improve efficiencies and lead to the receipt of more timely data for those seeking information regarding lien filings while reducing state filing fees, which can cost the department hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.

The registry now serves as the only source for searching and obtaining tax lien information. All liens distributed by IDES will now be issued through the State Tax Lien Registry.

Liens issued prior to the migration will be searchable and viewable in the State Tax Lien Registry. Certificates of Releases must be presented to the County Recorder’s office in the county in which they were originally recorded to remove them from public record.

There is no cost and no sign-up required to search or use the registry. To search the State Tax Lien Registry, visit MyTax.Illinois.gov and select the Businesses tab on the top of the webpage.

For more information or questions concerning the State Tax Lien Registry or the migration, contact IDES at 800.247.4984 or visit IDES.Illinois.gov