IDES Unemployment Benefits Issue Fixed

The state agency that distributes unemployment benefits were back to normal yesterday afternoon. The Illinois Department of Employment security said they have fixed the computer problem that disrupted benefits for some 29,000 people, according to a report from the State Journal-Register.

Benefit recipients who certified their claims by Monday will receive their payments today. IDES told the Journal-Register that a database error occurred with the Illinois Benefit Information System causing people to be locked out from reporting. They all received a message saying the system was down for maintenance and to try again later. The cause of the malfunction is yet to be determined.

IDES said claimants can once again go online to certify for benefits or employment status. If anyone was having difficulty certifying over the last two days, they should do so today because it takes the system 2 days to process payments. People filing new claims throughout the day cannot expect payments until next week. IDES can be contacted at 1-800-244-5631 or by visiting them online at ides.illinois.gov.