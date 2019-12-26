IDFPR Gets Military Liaison To Help Service Members With Expedited Licensing

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Monday that it has hired its first military liaison to help military members and their families have a streamlined process in obtaining professional licenses in the State of Illinois.

IDFPR Division of Professional Regulation Deputy Director Yangsu Kim explains what the liaison will do for service members: “The way the liaison will help service members is before you get to Illinois, and the service member want to go to work, they can now have a personal line to assist in getting licensed by the state. Licensing is complicated and time consuming. There are often a lot of questions, especially for people who move from state to state. Every state has its own standards for many different professions. The liaison will help speed up that process.”

The liaison position was created by Governor J.B. Pritzker after he signed a law in August to expedite the application review process for service members and their spouses for licenses for things like cosmetology, chiropractic care, dog grooming, nail technician, or any of a number of other several dozen licenses regulated by the department. Military members and their spouses will have their applications reviewed within 60 days of submission by IDFPR so they can begin work in their occupation quickly in the state.