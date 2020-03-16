IDNR Announces Closure of All State Parks, Wildlife Preserves, Historical Sites, & Rec Areas

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the closure of all facilities in the state that fall under its management yesterday. All state parks, wildlife and fish areas, recreational areas, and historic sites have all been closed under direction of the gubernatorial disaster proclamation issued last week. All upcoming events have also been canceled.

IDNR is working to reschedule some of the planned events as well as when to plan reopening sites around the site. Those impacted by the closures can call IDNR’s Parks Administration Information Line Monday through Friday at 217-782-6752.