IDNR Closes Hunting & Fishing On State-Supported Lands

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has canceled hunting and fishing on state-managed or state-owned sites while they’re closed during the pandemic. Director of IDNR Colleen Callahan said in a press release today it was the right thing to do because of the large number of people showing up to state-owned parks across the U.S. All state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites owned by Illinois were closed March 15th.

As a result, all upcoming scheduling events, including but not limited to hunting and fishing on state-owned or state-managed sites, have been canceled. In today’s announcement, Callahan said this change will be in effect while the state sites are closed. DNR officials noted they can’t give out refunds or transfer permits under current administrative rules but they are currently pursuing possible solutions for those who are effected.

Callahan said hunting and fishing can continue to occur on private property or at sites which are still currently open to the public. For more information visit IDNR’s website.