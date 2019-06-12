IDNR Providing Grant Opportunities For Recreation

A favorite stop for in South Jacksonville, Godfrey Park. South Jacksonville's budget crunch may benefit from one of the IDNR grants to help maintain city and village parks like this one.

Illinois municipalities have the opportunity to develop recreational opportunities. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced yesterday they are taking applications for grants beginning July 1st from municipalities wishing to develop parks and recreational opportunities within their limits.

Beginning July 1st, municipalities can apply for the Open Space Land Acquisition fund and the federal Land and Water Conservation fund to be applied to recreational projects. The OSLAD program provides 50% funding for qualified projects by municipalities that show they have the ability to finance the remainder of the project they are applying for. The money comes from a portion of the state’s real estate transfer tax, according to the Associated Press.

The Land and Water Conservation fund provides federal dollars for buying land for recreational purposes. It provides 50% of the certified market value of the property being acquired. Applications must be submitted by municipalities by August 29th for consideration for the grants.