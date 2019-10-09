IDNR to Stock Trout at Morgan Lake

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is stocking trout at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park.

According to a Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department press release, there will be a one week period of only catch and release fly fishing that will start this Saturday, October 12th.

The fall fly fishing catch and harvest season then opens on Saturday October 19th, and it is only during this season that anglers may keep their fish.

All anglers must have a valid fishing license as well as an Inland Trout Stamp. The Inland Trout Stamp can be purchased anywhere fishing licenses are sold.

The catch limit for each licensed angler is five trout per day.

For more information or any questions about the rules and regulations, please contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.