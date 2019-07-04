IDNR Urges Boat Safety For 4th of July Weekend

With the four-day weekend for many beginning with the 4th of July holiday, many will take to the water on boats during the warm temperatures and clear skies. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be safe on the water this weekend and throughout the summer. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources there have been 10 deaths around the state in boating accidents.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Rachel Torbert talks about the importance of life jackets. “Boat safety starts with making sure you’re wearing your life jacket and making sure there are enough life jackets for every person on board, including kids. Those life jackets need to fit well. You also need to stay sober.”

Torbert also says that sobriety behind the wheel of a boat is just as important as it would be behind the wheel of a car. “For the safety of those on your boat and those in other boats or those out in the water, it’s just the smartest thing to not consume any alcohol and that you remain sober while you’re behind the wheel.”

Illinois law requires anyone of any age to wear a personal flotation device while operating a jet ski. Like Illinois State Police on highways, Illinois Conservation Police will be out in force on the water checking flooding and watercraft. Illinois rivers and lakes may have an excessive amount of floating debris on top and below the water. Boaters are asked to be extra careful to the dangers that flooding has brought to the water this year.