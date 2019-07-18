IDNR Warns Against Alligators For Pets

Chance the Snapper, the alligator caught in Chicago’s Humboldt Park, captivated the state for nearly a week. The ongoing hunt, a Twitter handle in the alligator’s name, two alligator wranglers, and now an official bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame have been the talk of this entertaining tale about an animal far from its natural habitat.

Now that the alligator has been caught, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding state residents that the reptiles don’t make for good pets. According to IDNR, it’s illegal to own an alligator in the state unless you have a special permit to keep the creature for educational purposes only.

IDNR Herpetologist Scott Ballard says the alligator may make for an interesting pet in the beginning but not over the long run. “People buy them when they are babies and they fit in a 10 gallon aquarium. The thing is, an American alligator can grow up to a foot a year. That one foot, cute baby alligator is going to take up a large amount of space within four years. These can be very long-live reptiles. They can live up to 60 years. When they get too big and release them into the wild, it puts a lot of pressure on native species that are already in the area because they are not used to having an additional predator out there competing with them for food. If these animals are not caught in time, come October or November, they will freeze to death.”

Ballard says IDNR seizes about 12 gators, caimans, and crocodiles each year from people who illegally have them in their homes.