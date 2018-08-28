IDOC now claims it has no records of Western IL Correctional Center inmate’s death

New developments are coming to light regarding the death of an inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling following an investigative piece from the Associated Press.

According to an article by the Associated Press’s John O’Connor, Illinois prison officials are saying they can’t disclose information regarding the death of an inmate that led to the suspension of several staff members because they claim the department did not maintain a copy of the records prior to sending them to the FBI.

According to O’Connor’s piece, the AP sent a request for those records to the Illinois Department of Corrections regarding the May 17th incident at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. Prison officials have provided no information pertaining to the May 17th incident except that an inmate was injured and later died after being flown to a regional hospital, according to the Associated Press story.

It’s reported by the AP that the Illinois Department of Corrections denied disclosure under exceptions to the Illinois Freedom of Information Act dealing with protecting ongoing criminal investigations and inmate privacy when the Associated Press initially made their request. IDOC now claims to have no copies of the records at all, according to the AP article.

Former FBI agent Thomas Raftery told the Associated Press that he believed it was highly unlikely that the FBI would prohibit copies of records being made. According to the AP, Chicago defense attorney Phillip Turner tells them that IDOC is in trouble if it faces a civil lawsuit and has no documents.