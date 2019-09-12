IDOC Parolee Wanted For Plague of Burglaries in Northwestern Sangamon

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in Northwest Sangamon County to lock their doors and be on the look out for an armed & dangerous burglar. 28 year old Christopher D. Ettress of Springfield is wanted for what the sheriff’s office is calling a “plague” of burglaries between July 1st and September 9th with four residential burglaries, four motor vehicle thefts and five burglaries to motor vehicles. Just about all of them involved unlocked doors and/or keys left in cars, deputies said, and happened at night in northwest Sangamon County. Several firearms and other valuables have been reported stolen from these burglaries. Local residents have also put out many photos of porch security cameras of Ettress trying to enter their homes on social media.

People near Pleasant Plains and Salisbury in the northwestern portion of the Sangamon County area are advised to lock their doors and not to approach Ettress who is considered armed & dangerous. Ettress is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from a motor vehicle theft and burglary charges ten years ago.

Ettress is an African-American male that is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 206 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes. He is also wanted for unlawful possession of a credit or debit card. If you spot Ettress, call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have a tip that may lead to his arrest, call Sangamon County Crimestoppers at 788-8427 to leave a tip. People also can submit a tip at cashfortips.us or via text message by typing TIP672 plus your information and sending it to CRIMES. Tips also may be called into U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force investigator Steve Gudgel at 306-6625 or detective Anthony McClenathan at 306-6869. Informants remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards.