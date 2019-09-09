IDOC To Implement New Library Censorship Rules October 1st

The Illinois Department of Corrections will have new policies next month governing their prison libraries. The change comes on the heels of the Danville Correctional Center’s removal of nearly 200 books from their college-in-prison program’s library earlier this year. The new policy is meant to curb any arbitrary acts of censorship from happening in state prisons.

In FOIA information obtained by Illinois NPR, the Danville Center’s warden and two staff members purged the books because they were deemed too controversial because of their subject matter concerning race. The material included children’s books about coping with an incarcerated parent, and books by African-American scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., among others. The books were returned to the prison after public outcry and a legislative hearing was called to discuss the issue. The new policy about book reviews will now be handled at the state level at the central offices in Springfield.

IDOC requested and received nearly $350,000 to spend on educational materials for this fiscal year after it had been earlier reported that the prison system spent less than $300 on books in 2017. The new censorship policy with more details is set to go into effect on October 1st.