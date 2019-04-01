IDOT closes Champ Clark Bridge to Louisiana, MO

By Anthony Engle on March 31 at 10:04pm

A major transportation outlet between Illinois and Missouri has been shut down.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced yesterday that they were closing the Champ Clark Bridge on U.S. 54 over the Mississippi River. The bridge connects between Atlas, Illinois and Louisiana, Missouri.

Closure of the bridge officially began at 10 p.m. due to flooding and safety concerns.

The length of the closure is unknown and dependent on receding water levels.

Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes.