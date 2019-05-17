IDOT District 6 plans to lay new stripes on state highways, anticipates stripe work until November

By Anthony Engle on May 17 at 9:23am

Motorists should expect delays on state highways in the area for at least a few months.

The Illinois Department of Transportation District 6 office has announced that striping of state highways in the District 6 service area will begin Monday, May 20th.

New center lines, edge lines and no passing zone lines are scheduled to be applied.

Cass, Morgan, and Scott counties are some of the counties affected by the program.

Other counties sitting in IDOT District 6 that will be affected by the striping program are Adams, Brown, Christian, Hancock, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Pike, Sangamon, and Schuyler counties. The operation is expected to last through November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the law and posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and always be on alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 6 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or view the area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map. Find the map online at GettingAroundIllinois.com