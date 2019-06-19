IDOT: Highways In the Region Need Rehab

State highways in the region need some major updates. Parts of US-67 in the western parts of the WLDS/WEAI News listening area received the lowest possible grade for roads from state leaders recently.

A map available online at the Illinois Department of Transportation at GettingAroundIllinois.com shows each road in all of Illinois’ counties in 3 different colors: blue (excellent), green (preservation eligible) and red (needs immediate rehab or reconstruction).

Sections of US-67 beginning north of Bethel to south of Beardstown as part of the old Illinois Route 104 are all marked in red. Southern sections of US-67 beginning north of Kane in southern Greene County to Delhi in southern Jersey County are also marked with red. Most roads in and around Jacksonville are marked in green for eligibility. US-267 is not colored, but has been a problem point for many residents who commute from southern Morgan County into Jacksonville.