IDOT Hiring for Temp Positions This Winter

The Illinois Department of Transportation is on the look out for snowbirds again for the upcoming winter season.

WICS in Springfield reports that through the IDOT ‘Snowbird” program, qualified people with a commercial drivers license will be hired as temporary snowplow drivers.

IDOT Spokesperson Guy Tridgell said that there is a great need with good reward for these temporary positions.

“It’s a great job, not only are you providing an essential public service by keeping the roads safe for travel, but it is also a good opprotunity to earn some extra income during the winter months. We know it has been a good fit for veterans and farmers in the past, and we are looking to reach out to some of those people as well, but we also to kind of expand our base and just get people interested in coming to work for the department over the winter.”

“We started off needing about 100 temporary positions scattered throughout the state, and those have been getting filled fairly steadily, but we also have a great need for on call staff. People who can come in when winter weather hits and, we started off needing about 900 of those positions filled.”

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required.