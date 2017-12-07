IDOT holding open house for input on a new Illinois River bridge at Florence

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding the Illinois River bridge at Florence this evening.

Back in early August, IDOT announced that the Florence Bridge, which carries Illinois Route 100/106 and connects Pike and Scott counties, would be temporarily closed for repairs. And while the bridge at Florence has now been re-opened, IDOT officials are turning to the public for input regarding the possible replacement of the existing bridge.

Aside from gathering suggestions from the public, the main purpose of the meeting is for IDOT to present the various alternatives being considered for the replacement of the existing Florence Bridge. According to an IDOT press release, there will be exhibits, maps and aerial photography of the area available for viewing. IDOT will also be sending representatives and their consultant team for local residents to speak with.

The Department of Transportation says they’re holding this meeting to obtain direct input from community members, which will be utilized for the development of IDOT’s study on the structure.

The meeting will take place at the Nimrod Funk 4-H Community Building at the Scott County Fairgrounds in Winchester from 4:30 to 6:30.