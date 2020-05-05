IDOT Partners With Local Groups Around IL To Distribute Free Meals To Truckers

The Illinois Department of Transportation is partnering with local groups to offer free food to truckers. Events that meet and follow specific safety requirements will be held at select IDOT weigh stations throughout the state. The events will be held only at weigh stations, with a maximum time limit of three hours for each event.

Scheduling will be coordinated by IDOT and the Illinois State Police. IDOT Spokesperson Paul Wapple says your group needs to call ahead if they want to donate: “The weigh stations will hold the events between 9AM and 3PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Your group has to put a request in at least 5 business days beforehand so it can be planned out.”

Interstate 55’s weigh station southbound at Williamsville in Sangamon County is the closest stop for truckers traveling through this area. There are six other stations around the state that will also be participating.

Wappel says there may be an expansion into more areas of the state soon. For more information and to schedule your group’s involvement with boxed pre-packaged meals, contact Weight Enforcement Engineer Keith Donovan at Keith.Donovan@illinois.gov or by calling (217) 299-0934.