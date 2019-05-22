IDOT says slow down for summer road work

With annual roadwork planned throughout Illinois, and newly increased regulations for Scott’s Law, the Illinois Department of Transportation says all people just need to slow down.

Motorists can expect delays on state, local, and federal highways over the next 6 months.

IDOT District 6, serving 15 counties in west-central Illinois, began work on the striping of interstate and marked state highways on Monday. New center lines, edge lines, and no-passing zones are getting a fresh coat of paint for District 6.

Guy Tridgell, communications rep for IDOT, explains what area motorists can expect.

‘There really isn’t a set schedule yet. Lane striping is an annual maintenance responsibility for the department. We want to advise motorists that there are going to be crews out there on state roads over the next few months, and these are active work zones. If you are driving this summer, you may encounter work zones that are not anticipated. Workers present in these situations are vulnerable, and we need drivers to slow down and pay extra attention in work zones.”



Tridgell offers a detailed breakdown for separation of maintenance duties concerning Interstates, county and state highways, and local roads.

“It really doesn’t matter who has jurisdiction on the road, from the public vantage point. At any time over the next few months, motorists may encounter and should be anticipating crews out laying stripes on roads. These are active work zones, and we need drivers to be cautious as they enter and move through these work zones.”



Pay attention for direction to alternative routes, any lane condition changes, work zone signs, and all posted speed limits, and always refrain from mobile device usage while driving.

For more information about construction and striping details, residents can follow IDOT District 6 on Twitter @IDOTDistrict6, or find up-to-date road conditions online through IDOT’s travel information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.