IDOT Seeking Feedback for Annual Traveler Opinion Survey

An annual survey conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation is now open until the end of the month. IDOT’s annual traveler opinion survey is conducted in partnership with University of Illinois-Springfield and seeks feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to driving habits and behaviors, according to a press release. Questions also ask travelers for feedback about the IDOT website, the state’s rest areas and passenger rail use. The survey has been conducted annually since 2001. The survey is available here until December 31st. Survey results since 2001 can be viewed at this link.

