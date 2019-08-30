IDOT Suspends Road Work for Labor Day Weekend Travel

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that road work will be suspended across the state in an effort to ease traffic congestion during the busy Labor Day weekend.

Road work will cease at 3:00 pm today through midnight on Monday.

A full list of the work zones is available on the Illinois Department of Transportation website. The list also includes areas where work has been suspended, but lane reductions or road closures will remain in place.

IDOT suggests motorists traveling across the state this weekend should consult the online map in order to anticipate delays and consider alternate routes if needed.