IEMA Director Wants to Ensure Reporting of Flood Damage

Clean up from the spring floods has been under way for several weeks with the warmer, drier weather. Last week, Governor J.B. Pritkzer asked residents to report their damages to local Emergency Management as soon as possible. IEMA Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says who and what exactly IEMA is focusing on for this critical information. “Right now we are trying to gather all the damage assessments we possibly can relayed to individual assistance. This would be people with homes without insurance and then, we’re also trying to gather damage assessments on all critical infrastructure within each county that can be used to meet our federal aid threshold.”

Nadeau explains the process of reporting flood damages. “What we simply ask is that if people have damages related to their homes, what they need to do is go to Ready.gov and find their county emergency manager. We would like people to report their damages. Then, later on, we will gather all of those reports up and submit that to the federal government. There is usually a portion where we have to come out and assess the damages to the home. We want to make sure that anyone who has been effected by this flood has an opportunity to receive assistance to clean up, start over, rebuild, or take care of themselves.”

Floods can typically overwhelm a family.”Typically floods are one of those things that can keep on giving over and over again and they can be devastating for someone or for a family. It can mean the difference of someone losing absolutely everything in their home. We want to make sure that everyone gets the support that they need and the aid they deserve.”



Nadeau says the announcement from Congressman Darin LaHood and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos on emergency dredging funding for the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers will go primarily through the Army Corps of Engineers to mitigate future disasters. However, she said it’s a start to future flood fighting efforts. “In these counties in this area, we’ve seen smaller disasters happen year after year and things like dredging are things that we need to do as emergency protective measures so that Illinois residents are not effected in future years.”

Nadeau believes that residents’ continued efforts to help each other through the flood and now in the clean up phase has shown community strength and compassion. For more information on reporting or contact information for your local Emergency Management Office visit the 2019 Floods Page link here to find your local office or here to report damages.

