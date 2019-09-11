IEMA Reminds Citizens September is National Preparedness Month

September is national preparedness month. Each September emergency managers from around the country work to promote preparedness for emergencies at home, work, and in the community. Being prepared for a disaster could be the difference between life and death for yourself and your neighbors. Illinois Emergency Management Agency Communications Director Rebecca Clark gives one of many tips someone can do to prepare for when a disaster strikes. “One of the simple tips, is starting your savings account and saving for a disaster. According to the Federal Reserve, 40% of Americans have less than $400 in their bank accounts. Will you be able to afford anything when a natural disaster strikes?”



Clark also said that learning lifesaving measures like CPR and first aid procedures, as well as having a disaster kit are also great ways to prepare for all types of disasters. Clark also says that having simple plans for escape or taking shelter in your home when natural disasters strike can also be critical. Clark also emphasized the importance of education to young people and getting involved in your community possibly through a Community Emergency Response Team: “60% of Americans will rely on their friends and neighbors immediately following a disaster. Being able to build that citizen-first responder network until help arrives really will be critical [when a disaster strikes].”



IEMA offers more disaster preparedness information on their website on Ready.Illinois.gov.