IFSI Offering Course to Volunteer Firefighters Online

Firefighters may soon be able to train from the comfort of their own home. The Basic Operations Firefighter 1 Blended Pilot course through the Illinois Fire Service Institute at the University of Illinois will give volunteer firefighters the ability to perform 18 weeks of online learning with 9 weeks of on-site training sessions rather than the 8 week 40 hour courses usually required. The course was designed so volunteers could continue their full-time jobs while still training to become a firefighter.

Illinois Fire Marshall’s Office Spokesperson J.C. Fultz says the hybrid course allows for greater flexibility and for more people to be recruited.

“This is a game changer because in Illinois, over 70% of firefighters are volunteers who work a full-time job and may not have the opportunity to attend the eight week or 40 hour a week fire academy. This is definitely going to be a game changer for the fire service. The program will allow the volunteer firefighters who may not have a chance to receive the training otherwise, to attain the certification, knowledge, and training to be safe while protecting people in their community.”



According to a press release, the Office of the State Fire Marshal will provide a grant to IFSI to help this course be offered at no cost to the students and departments. During the August pilot program, the Fire Marshall’s grant will help to waive tuition and provide lodging during the 9 weekends the fire fighters will have to stay in Champaign for hands-on training. The program’s initiation has been in production for several years and will help the state’s shrinking firefighter numbers.