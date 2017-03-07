IHOP Fundraising for St. John’s Children’s Hospital

St. John’s Children’s Hospital will be benefiting from IHOP’s National Pancake Day. From now until 7 p.m. today you can get a free short stack of pancakes from IHOP’s nationwide. In return, guests are asked to make a donation. All local donations will benefit HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

Since it’s launch in 2006, IHOP’s National Pancake Day has raised 24 million dollars for youth health and wellness organizations and this year they plan on raising more than 3.5 million dollars nationwide.

For more information or to make an online donation to St. John’s Children’s Hospital click HERE.

