IHSA Has An Official Shortage

Friday Night Lights for football may soon be disappearing. Currently, the IHSA is experiencing a massive shortage for referees. The consequence of not finding a game official is the players can’t play the game. The total number of referees dropped by about 2,000 people in the last nine years, according to IHSA. Between young people not applying for the job, current officials quitting, and older officials retiring; some schools are considering changing gameday schedules to Saturdays to avoid cancelling games.

Schools are trying to encourage young athletes and recent graduates to become officials. Some schools in the state are even offering classes to certify students to become referees. Candidates must be at least 17 years old, in good physical condition, and able to make decisions on their feet and stick to them. The IHSA is looking for officials in all 16 sports around the state.

To find more information about becoming an official or to begin the application process, go to IHSA. Org.