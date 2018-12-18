IHSA to Change FB Alignments

Illinois High School Association member schools have voted to change the way high school football teams schedule their seasons.

The IHSA today announced the vote on proposal 23, which directs high school football teams to play in a geographic region against similar size schools, rather than rely on conferences.

The vote was close, 324 in favor of the change, and 307 against the change. Sixty nine schools offered no opinion. Seven hundred of the 818 schools participated in the votes, or close to 86 percent.

The changes would not take effect until the 2021 season. That season,the IHSA will assign football teams to 8 or 9 team groupings, based on size and geography. Districts will be set for two years, and any open weeks would be left to the school to schedule.

There were five hundred 60 schools that participated in high school football this year.

Post season will still include 32 teams per class, and eight classes.

