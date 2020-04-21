IHSA To Make Final Decision On Spring Sports Today

IHSA officials are expected to announce the fate of the Spring Sports season today. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday that schools would cease face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said following the governor’s announcement that the IHSA Board would meet via video conference to decide on whether any spring sports will happen this year at all. Anderson indicated earlier in April that the cessation of in-person learning would make it difficult to conduct spring sports tournaments.

Tournaments and playoffs for 7 team and individual sports have been scheduled for May 21st through June 13th. Anderson said back on April 1st that a truncated regular season followed by tournaments in June could happen. The IHSA will give further direction after the conference sometime later today on whether any sports will happen at all.