IL Begins Awarding Recreational Cannabis Licenses

The State of Illinois has begun awarding its first adult-use cannabis licenses this week. Regulators announced on Thursday that 5 medical marijuana dispensaries will also be able to sell small amounts of recreational cannabis beginning on January 1st. The closest location to the listening area was Saveo Health and Wellness located in Canton.

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation spokesperson Chris Slaby explains what the state is currently doing in this regard. “We have announced our first adult-use cannabis licenses. Pretty much that will allow existing medical cannabis dispensaries to also sell adult use cannabis starting January 1st to all Illinois residents who are at least 21 years of age. The only licenses that we are reviewing applications for now are for only current medical cannabis dispensaries. Those are the only instances that we are looking to approve at this point.”

The new law will allow Illinois residents, with proof of residency, to have up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. The state is expected to award dozens more of the licenses in the coming weeks to various dispensaries as local municipalities finalize zoning ordinances.