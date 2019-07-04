IL Congressional Delegation Urges Perdue to Release Federal Money for Flood Relief

Illinois lawmakers are seeking more money for flood-ravaged portions of the state. Yesterday, the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation sent a letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to support Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the 34 eligible counties in the state impacted by flooding. The letter cited the significant impact done to crops since March of this year. The letter also said that Illinois had experienced its wettest planting season in over 30 years. The letter urges the USDA to provide federal disaster loans and emergency funding to those counties hurt by the ongoing flooding in the state.

