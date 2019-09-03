IL Deficit Bad, But Things Getting Better – Comptroller Mendoza

The State of Illinois’ finances are bad, but things are getting better according to the state comptroller. State Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza recently released the annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the state this past week and it shows a state trying to get out of debt.

New numbers show Illinois’ deficit is down from $14.6 billion in fiscal year 2017 to roughly $7.7 billion in fiscal year 2018. The comptroller’s office reported that the state was able to refinance half of its outstanding debt to a lower finance rate, allowing for some of that total to come down. The state has $248.1 billion in total liabilities, but only $53.9 billion in assets. That leaves the state with $194.2 billion in unfunded liability. With an estimated state population of 12.7 million people, it would cost each person roughly over $15,000 to make up the difference. Currently the state’s largest liability is its net pension liability, which is $133.6 billion. The state’s biggest expense is health and social services at $28.9 billion dollars.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has touted the graduated income tax as well as the legalization of adult-use cannabis and sports gambling as three short term solutions to fixing the state’s budget issues. Financial experts say that the state’s long term obligation debt and operating on a deferred liabilities budget will have to be fixed to get the state’s budget back on track.