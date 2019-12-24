IL Dept. of Ag Announces Final Adult Use Licenses For Cultivation Centers

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced today that all 21 cultivation centers in the State of Illinois have been approved to grow cannabis for adult use. Three outstanding facilities up north were the last to be authorized under the licenses. Currently, only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth. Social equity applicants will have additional opportunities to apply for cultivation center licenses in an upcoming phase.

Nature’s Grace and Wellness in Vermont, Illinois in Fulton County and Revolution Cannabis, LLC in Barry in Pike County will service West Central Illinois.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Bureau Chief of Medicinal Plants Jeff Cox explains the next round for adult use cannabis licenses. “On January 7th, we will go live with our application process for craft growers, infusers, and transporters. Those applications have to be turned into [the Illinois Department of Agriculture] by March 15th and those licenses will be awarded by July 1st. Those are going to be smaller operations than the big cultivation centers that we currently have in the state.”

Most research around the state says that the demand will far outreach the supply on January 1st, so people may have to stand in line or wait a number of days before they can purchase adult use cannabis.