IL Gaming Board Seeking Public Comment on Sports Betting

By Benjamin Cox on August 28 at 9:12am

The Illinois Gaming Board is seeking comments and suggestions on shaping the state’s newly legalized sports betting industry.

The Gaming Board announced yesterday that it had opened a public comment period. It will end Sept. 27. The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.

Sports wagering was legalized by a law signed June 28. Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter says the comment period is “an important step in a process to ethically and expeditiously establish a regulatory framework” for sports betting.

The board will post all comments received on its website after the close of the comment period.

To submit comments via email go to: igb.sportsrulecomments@igb.illinois.gov