IL Lawmakers Begin Mulling Property Tax Issue For Fall Session

After Illinois lawmakers spent most of their Spring session debating the graduated income tax, the next big issue in the state is set to take shape in October for the Fall session. Property taxes have been rumored to be the next big item on Illinois’ lawmakers minds. Many are hoping to ease the grip property taxes have on Illinoisans in hopes of keeping the state’s population intact.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1932 last week to create a property tax relief tax force in hopes of coming to a bi-partisan solution to the second highest rate in the nation. Pritzker agreed to the task force after a couple of House Democrats threatened to withhold their votes from his graduated income tax proposal because they said it did not do enough to address high property taxes. The bill creating the task force stipulates an initial report should be made to the governor and General Assembly within 90 days of the bill being signed. A final report has to be completed by the end of the year. Many Republicans feel like the task force is nothing more than a talking point that will produce little results.

The bill doesn’t limit the number of lawmakers who can serve on the task force. The House Republicans are the only caucus to appoint anyone before the bill has been signed. They’ve appointed 15 of their 44 members. The fight over school funding and mandates is likely the battleground where the property tax debate will begin in October.